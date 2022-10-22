Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 124 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,401,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in 3M by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in 3M by 2.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,169,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,365,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $116.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

