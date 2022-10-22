Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,612,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,333,250,000 after purchasing an additional 915,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,765,090 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,187,564,000 after purchasing an additional 289,098 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $677,566,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $547,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,392 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.58. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

