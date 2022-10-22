Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,293,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,115,941,000 after buying an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,284,865 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,114,812,000 after buying an additional 264,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $115.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE Stock Up 1.9 %

NKE opened at $88.50 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

