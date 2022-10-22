Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $27,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSVM. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 223.7% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $43.90 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $41.01 and a 12-month high of $57.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $47.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.