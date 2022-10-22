Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) by 152.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $91.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.