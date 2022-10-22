Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,687 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Saratoga Investment were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Saratoga Investment Price Performance

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $29.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 155.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,463.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.