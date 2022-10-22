Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 18,115 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR opened at $101.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97.

