Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 474 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

NYSE PFE opened at $44.95 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $252.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

