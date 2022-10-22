Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 38.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $88,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of SQQQ opened at $54.08 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average of $48.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

