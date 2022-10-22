Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,914,000 after purchasing an additional 317,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 75,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.54.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.54%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

