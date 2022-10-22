Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 7,056 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 262.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Toro were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Toro by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Toro by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 862,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.34, for a total transaction of $349,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $612,714.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,371 shares of company stock worth $2,014,232. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

