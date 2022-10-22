Aigen Investment Management LP Has $832,000 Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 240.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

ROST opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

