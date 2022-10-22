Aigen Investment Management LP Has $884,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Invesco were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Invesco by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Invesco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Invesco by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

