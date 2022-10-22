Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.06 Million in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in FOX by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $44.95.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.