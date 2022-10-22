Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 28,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.97.

CG stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

