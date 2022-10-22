Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $159.00 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

