Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.87.

NYSE:LOW opened at $182.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day moving average is $193.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

