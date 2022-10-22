Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of News by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 439,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 170,975 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of News by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in News by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in News by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 615,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NWSA. Loop Capital downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie downgraded News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

News Stock Up 3.1 %

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,733.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

News stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. News Co. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

