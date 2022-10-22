Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $26.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 6.5 %

ATSG opened at $26.86 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $3,077,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,264,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 187.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth about $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.