Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Downgraded to Neutral at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Akouos in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Akouos stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $488.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. Akouos has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Akouos ( NASDAQ:AKUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Akouos by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akouos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 387,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 288,884 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akouos by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,638,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 140,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Akouos by 129.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

