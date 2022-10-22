Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Earnings Results

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Alaska Air Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ALK stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $41.01. 2,551,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,535. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4,862.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after buying an additional 258,941 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 916,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,707,000 after buying an additional 199,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 327.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 465,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,821,000 after buying an additional 356,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

