Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.30.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alaska Air Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 133.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.