Alchemix USD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $240.21 Million (ALUSD)

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005252 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $240.21 million and $2,155.00 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD’s genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. The official message board for Alchemix USD is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemix USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

