Algorand 24 Hour Volume Reaches $43.87 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001627 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.21 billion and approximately $43.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00081628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060820 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00025448 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007385 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,287,526,279 coins and its circulating supply is 7,057,010,015 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

