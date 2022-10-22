Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Allegion worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $92.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.87. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $137.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegion from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.78.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

