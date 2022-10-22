Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €205.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday.
Allianz Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of ALV opened at €173.46 ($177.00) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €170.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €185.40. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($211.02).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
