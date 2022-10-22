Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €205.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALV opened at €173.46 ($177.00) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €170.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €185.40. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($211.02).

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.