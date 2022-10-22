Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Price Target Cut to €205.00

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from €214.00 ($218.37) to €205.00 ($209.18) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup cut Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Allianz from €250.00 ($255.10) to €245.00 ($250.00) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allianz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Allianz Stock Performance

ALIZY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.18. 247,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. Allianz has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.36 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

