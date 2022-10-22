Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of ALLY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,143,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
