Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,143,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,068,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,142,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 7.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 56,503 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

