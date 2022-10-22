Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $205.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 61.20% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $32,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 28,020 shares of company stock valued at $466,396 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

