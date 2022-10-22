Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

MO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.48 on Friday. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

