Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Price Target Cut to €62.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €72.00 ($73.47) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Amadeus IT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($70.41) to €66.50 ($67.86) in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amadeus IT Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.63.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 1.1 %

AMADY opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.07. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $42.98 and a 12-month high of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.