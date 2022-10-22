Amaze World Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $91.32 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Amaze World has a market cap of $91.32 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Amaze World token can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00008810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

