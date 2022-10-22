American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.56 billion-$12.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.70 EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.9 %

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,302 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,973 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

