AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Cowen

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $170.00 to $169.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ABC has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.00.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 3.5 %

ABC opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

