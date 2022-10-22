Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 130.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,531,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.66. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a market capitalization of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

