Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lifted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 420.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Amgen by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 54,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.36.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $251.94 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.41 and its 200-day moving average is $243.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

