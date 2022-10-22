Amp (AMP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $177.81 Million

Amp (AMP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Amp has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Amp token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Amp has a market capitalization of $177.81 million and $4.83 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002795 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,376.24 or 0.27998222 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010935 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. Amp’s official message board is medium.com/amptoken. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Amp
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
