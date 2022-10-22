Analysts Set Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Target Price at $47.57

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.09). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the third quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank OZK by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.