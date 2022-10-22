Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $10.43

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GENI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $5.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genius Sports from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 103,149 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 67.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,388,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 104,663 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, August Capital Management VI L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 52.9% during the first quarter. August Capital Management VI L.L.C. now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 618,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $853.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.23. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $19.70.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $71.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 54.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

