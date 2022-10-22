Analysts Set Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target at $83.71

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $51.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $50.14 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 852.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 676,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 605,370 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at $24,158,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $23,281,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $19,296,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.9% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 302,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 178,428 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.