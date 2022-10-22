Analysts Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz
In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz
Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %
Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.
