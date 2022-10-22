Analyzing Applied Energetics (AERG) and Its Competitors

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Applied Energetics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.6% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Applied Energetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Energetics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Energetics $180,000.00 -$5.43 million -57.00 Applied Energetics Competitors $5.46 billion $859.42 million 16.64

Risk and Volatility

Applied Energetics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Applied Energetics. Applied Energetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Applied Energetics has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Energetics’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Energetics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Energetics N/A -268.90% -144.78% Applied Energetics Competitors -288.25% 5.64% 3.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Applied Energetics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Energetics Competitors 74 482 563 19 2.46

As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 16.62%. Given Applied Energetics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Energetics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Applied Energetics competitors beat Applied Energetics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility. The company in the process of expanding its patent portfolio to cover these technological breakthroughs to further enhance its suite of solutions for threat disruption for the Department of Defense and the intelligence community, as well as for commercial, medical, space, and national intelligence applications with optical sources operating from the deep ultraviolet to the far infrared portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. It holds various intellectual property rights to the development and use of laser guided energy technology and related solutions for commercial, defense, and security applications, and are protected by 26 patents and 11 additional Government sensitive patent applications. The company is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

