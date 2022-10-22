Analyzing IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Codex DNA shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Codex DNA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis -535.02% -159.40% -62.35% Codex DNA -293.44% -59.86% -44.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 2 2 0 2.50 Codex DNA 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IsoPlexis and Codex DNA, as provided by MarketBeat.

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 482.88%. Codex DNA has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 314.51%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Codex DNA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IsoPlexis and Codex DNA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $17.26 million 4.14 -$81.57 million N/A N/A Codex DNA $11.04 million 5.16 -$38.96 million ($1.72) -1.12

Codex DNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IsoPlexis.

Summary

Codex DNA beats IsoPlexis on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IsoPlexis

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

