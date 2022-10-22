Analyzing Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Cullinan Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$174.52 million ($4.82) -0.30 Cullinan Oncology $18.94 million 29.57 -$65.57 million $2.36 5.20

Cullinan Oncology has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullinan Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullinan Oncology has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -232.52% -97.24% Cullinan Oncology N/A -34.59% -32.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.4% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and Cullinan Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 9 0 3.00 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $24.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1,557.53%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 323.45%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Summary

Cullinan Oncology beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Cullinan Oncology

(Get Rating)

Cullinan Oncology Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

