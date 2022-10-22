Andretti Acquisition (NYSE:WNNR) Trading Down 0.4%

Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WNNR – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 14,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 51,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Andretti Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

Get Andretti Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andretti Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNNR. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Andretti Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Andretti Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,379,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Andretti Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Andretti Acquisition Company Profile

Andretti Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the automotive industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andretti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andretti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.