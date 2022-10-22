Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a sector perform rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.90.

Shares of AR stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

