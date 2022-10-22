Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU) Trading Up 2.1%

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.76 and last traded at $22.76. Approximately 20,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 694% from the average daily volume of 2,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Institutional Trading of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSLU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF makes up 0.8% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 47.59% of Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Finance Valuation Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.