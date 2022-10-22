Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTCGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGTC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

