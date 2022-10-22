Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGTC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

