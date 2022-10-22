AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Lowered to $110.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $97.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.