Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Trading Down 11.2%

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTXGet Rating) dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,837,220 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 358,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Aptinyx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptinyx

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 150,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 147,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 305,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.