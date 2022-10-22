Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Trading Down 11.2%

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) dropped 11.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 1,837,220 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 413% from the average daily volume of 358,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aptinyx from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Aptinyx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 16.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.

Institutional Trading of Aptinyx

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 150,250 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 147,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 305,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

